HOT OFF THE WIRE
Conor McGregor - Dana White - Floyd Mayweather

featuredDana White Now Believes Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Will Happen

Kelvin Gastelum vs Anderson Silva

featuredKelvin Gastelum Asks For, Receives Anderson Silva for Next Fight

Kelvin Gastelum UFC 200 weigh-in

featuredKelvin Gastelum Finishes Vitor Belfort in the First (UFC Fortaleza Results)

Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather

featuredFloyd Mayweather Ends Retirement, Turns Up the Heat on Conor McGregor

Bellator 175: Rampage vs. King Mo 2 Fight Card Fills Up with Bout Additions

March 15, 2017
1 Comment

A lightweight feature fight pitting undefeated knockout artist Steve Kozola (7-0) against Jake Roberts (7-1) and a featherweight feature clash pairing AKA phenom Noad “Neo” Lahat (10-2) against Lloyd Carter (10-8) completes the main card of Bellator 175: Rampage vs. King Mo 2 on Friday, March 31 at Allstate Arena in Chicago.

The stacked main card is headlined by a heavyweight rematch pitting “Rampage” Jackson (37-11) against “King Mo” Lawal (20-6, 1 NC), as the two powerhouses look to run it back following nearly three years since their first meeting. Also featured on the Spike-televised main card is a featherweight co-main event pitting Emmanuel Sanchez (14-3) against Marcos Galvao (18-7-1) and a heavyweight battle between sluggers Sergei Kharitonov (23-6) and Chase Gormley (14-5).

TRENDING > Kelvin Gastelum Asks For, Receives Anderson Silva for Next Fight

Bellator 175: Rampage vs. King Mo 2 will be broadcast live and free on SPIKE at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT, while preliminary action will stream on Bellator.com and the Bellator Mobile App. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at the Allstate Arena Box Office, as well as Ticketmaster and Bellator.com.

Please see below for a complete list of preliminary action.

Bellator 175 Rampage vs King Mo 2 Fight Poster

Bellator 175: Rampage vs. King Mo 2 Fight Card

Main Card:

  • Heavyweight Main Event: Quinton “Rampage” Jackson (37-11) vs. Muhammed “King Mo” Lawal (20-6, 1 NC)
  • Featherweight Feature Bout: Emmanuel Sanchez (14-3) vs. Marcos Galvao (18-7-1)
  • Heavyweight Feature Bout: Sergei Kharitonov (23-6) vs. Chase Gormley (14-5)
  • Lightweight Feature Bout: Steve Kozola (7-0) vs. Jake Roberts (7-1)
  • Featherweight Feature Bout: Noad Lahat (10-2) vs. Lloyd Carter (10-8)

Preliminary Card:

  • Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Joaquin Buckley (6-1) vs. Justin Patterson (9-1)
  • Heavyweight Preliminary Bout: Prince McLean (8-8) vs. Adam Maciejewski (13-6)
  • Lightweight Preliminary Bout: Damian Norris (7-2) vs. Tom Shoaff (8-2)
  • Light Heavyweight Preliminary Bout: Matt Paul (2-1) vs. James Bochnoviv (5-1)
  • Bantamweight Preliminary Bout: Nate Williams (25-15) vs. Manny Vazquez (9-2)
  • Lightweight Preliminary “VOW” Bout: J.D. Hardwick (2-0) vs. Tim Cho (4-2)
  • Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Tom Holder (Pro Debut) vs. Josh Streaker (Pro Debut)
  • Bantamweight Preliminary Bout: Cory Galloway (8-7) vs. David Garcia (4-3-1)
  • Lightweight Preliminary Bout: Brian Akins (1-0) vs. Mike DeLaVega (1-2)
  • Featherweight Preliminary Bout: James Esposito (0-1) vs. Asef Askar (Pro Debut)
  • Bantamweight Preliminary Bout: Max Fuentes (2-0) vs. Brandon Shelhart (3-1)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Conor McGregor - Dana White - Floyd Mayweather

Dana White Now Believes Conor McGregor vs. Fl...

Mar 16, 20173 Comments46 Views

Dana White at one time said no way, not ever, but he is now a believer that a boxing match between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather will

James Krause

TUF 25’s James Krause...

Upon returning home from the TUF 25 fighter house,

Mar 15, 2017

Angela Lee to Defend ONE Ch...

Angela Lee is set for a quick turnaround. The

Mar 15, 2017

Nate Landwehr: ‘IR...

Nate Landwehr (8-2) takes on Bellator veteran Julio Cesar

Mar 15, 2017

  • I’ve made 104,000 thousand dollars in 2016 by working from my house and I did that by wo­rking in my own time f­­o­­r 3 or sometimes more hrs each day. I’m using a money making opportunity I came across online and I am excited that i made such great money. It’s so newbie-friendly and I’m so blessed that i learned about it. Check out what I do… http://www.wzurl­.­me/tEXzrw

               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 106: Brazil
UFC Fight Night 107: London
UFC 210: Buffalo
UFC on FOX 24: Kansas City
UFC Fight Night 108: Nashville
UFC 211: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 109: Stockholm
UFC 212: Rio
UFC 214 in Anaheim (July 29)
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA