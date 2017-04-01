Bellator 175 Highlights: Brutal Knockouts and a Lethal Submission
King Mo Lawal and Rampage Jackson went the distance in the Bellator 175 main event, but there were explosive knockouts and a lethal submission in the lead-up.
King Mo Lawal will welcome Ryan Bader to Bellator in the headlining bout at Bellator 180 at Madison Square Garden.