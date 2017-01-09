HOT OFF THE WIRE
MMAWeekly 2016 Reader's Choice Awards

featuredVote for the 2016 MMAWeekly Reader’s Choice MMA Awards!

Brock Lesnar - UFC 200

featuredBrock Lesnar Adds USADA Suspension to Nevada Sanctions

Ronda Rousey

featuredRonda Rousey Towers Over UFC 207 Fighter Salaries

Urijah Faber and Cody Garbrandt

featuredUrijah Faber Exclusive: Cody Garbrandt is Destined to be the Greatest (video)

Bellator 174 Draws Women’s Featherweight Championship Headliner

January 9, 2017
No Comments

Two of the best women’s featherweights in the world, Marloes Coenen (23-7) and Julia Budd (9-2), will meet on March 3 to determine the undisputed 145-pound champion inside WinStar World Casino & Resort in Thackerville, Okla.

“Bellator 174: Coenen vs. Budd” will be broadcast live and free on SPIKE at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT, while preliminary action will stream on Bellator.com and the Bellator Mobile App. Tickets for the event go on sale Friday, January 13 and can be purchased at the WinStar World Casino & Resort Box Office, as well as Ticketmaster and Bellator.com. Additional contests will be announced in coming weeks.

TRENDING > Dana White Blasts Meryl Streep’s MMA Slight at Golden Globe Awards

Bellator 174 Marloes Coenen vs Julia Budd Fight PosterCoenen strung together a remarkable start to her professional career, recording victories in each of her first eight bouts and 13 of her first 14. The Dutch submission specialist has since continued along her impressive path, tallying 23 career wins, including 20 finishes. Now, the 35-year-old will look to build off of a pair of victories under the Bellator MMA banner and bring home the first ever Bellator MMA Women’s Featherweight World Title, adding to a mantel that already includes a Strikeforce Bantamweight Title. With 30 career fights under her belt, the most glaring advantage for “Rumina” will be her experience, as her opponent comes in having made only 11 professional appearances inside the cage.

Budd enters the contest on March 3 riding a seven-fight winning streak and has recorded victories in each of her first three fights under the direction of Bellator MMA. The former Strikeforce competitior has surrendered just two losses over her seven-year career, one at the hands of former Strikeforce Champion Ronda Rousey and one to the current UFC bantamweight world champion, Amanda Nunes. The 33-year-old Canadian has not suffered a defeat since 2011, making her one of the most prolific athletes in Bellator MMA’s 145-pound division. “The Jewel” will be in search of her first career world title, while looking to prevent the former Strikeforce world champion from collecting her second.

Bellator 174: Coenen vs. Budd Main Card:

  • Women’s Featherweight World Title Bout: Marloes Coenen (23-7) vs. Julia Budd (9-2)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Dana White & Meryl Streep

Dana White Blasts Meryl Streep’s MMA Sl...

Jan 09, 20177 Comments42 Views

Actress Meryl Streep denounced Donald Trump at the Golden Globe Awards, taking a sideswipe at MMA in the process. Dana White blasted back.

Ev Ting

Ev Ting to Face Kamal Shalo...

ONE Championship returned to Kuala Lumpur in February with

Jan 09, 2017
UFC Fight Night 103 Rodriguez vs Penn

Countdown to UFC Fight Nigh...

UFC Fight Night Countdown: Rodriguez vs. Penn takes you

Jan 09, 2017
Dana White - UFC 178

Dana White: Fighters Need t...

Dana White to fighters: "Ride the thing out and

Jan 09, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMAWeekly Featured Videos


Subscribe to MMAWeeklyVideos on YouTube

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 103: Phoenix
Bellator 170: Ortiz vs. Sonnen
UFC on FOX 23: Denver
UFC Fight Night 104: Houston
UFC 208: Brooklyn
Bellator 172: Fedor vs. Mitrione
UFC Fight Night 105: Halifax
UFC Fight Night 106: Las Vegas
UFC 209: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 107: Brazil
UFC Fight Night 108: London
UFC PPV in Anaheim (Aug. 5)
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA