Bellator 174: Coenen vs. Budd Weigh-in Replay; Two Bouts Scratched

(Video Courtesy of Bellator MMA)

The fighters competing on the Bellator 174: Coenen vs. Budd fight card on Friday weighed in Thursday in Thackerville, Okla.

The bout between Kendall Grove and late replacement Mike Rhodes and Joe Taimanglo vs. Steve Garcia were removed from the fight card after Rhodes and Taimanglo missed weight at the official early morning weigh-in.

TRENDING > Dana White Announces Georges St-Pierre’s Return Opponent (video)

Bellator 174 Weigh-in Results:

Marloes Coenen (144.7) vs. Julia Budd (144.8)

Fernando Gonzalez (173.9) vs. Brandon Girtz (165.6)

Charles Hackmann (194.8) vs. Rafael Lovato Jr. (193)

Justin Wren (234.4) vs. Roman Pizzolatto (242.6)

Emmanuel Rivera (150.7) vs. Treston Thomison (147.3)

Cody Pfister (155.6) vs. Jonathan Gary (155.4)

Emily Ducote (124.1) vs. Katy Collins (125.8)

Alexis Dufresne (145.3) vs. Gabrielle Holloway (146)

Jason Witt (170.6) vs. Justin Patterson (174.5)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram