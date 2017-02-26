Bellator 173 Results & Highlights: Liam McGeary Bloodies Brett McDermott

(Video courtesy of BellatorMMA)

After two opponent changes in the week leading up to the fight, Liam McGeary still found a way to get back on the winning track, that being a total domination of Brett McDermott, finishing the late-replacement early in round two of their Bellator 173 headlining bout on Friday in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Bellator 173: McGeary vs. McDermott Results

Liam McGeary (12-1) defeated Brett McDermott (7-5) via TKO at 1:06 of round two

James Gallagher (6-0) defeated Kirill Medvedovsky (7-4) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:53 of round one

Iony Razafiarison (2-1) defeated Sinead Kavanagh (4-1) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-25)

Alex Lohore (11-1) defeated Colin Fletcher (13-8) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:42 of round two

Shay Walsh (15-4) defeated James McErleane (6-4) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

(Photo courtesy of Rich Burmaster and LFA)

