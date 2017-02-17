HOT OFF THE WIRE
Bellator 172: Fedor vs. Mitrione Weigh-In Results: Two Fighters Miss Weight

February 17, 2017
1 Comment

The Bellator 172: Fedor vs. Mitrione early weigh-in took place this morning at the Dolce Hayes Mansion in San Jose, Calif. The 32 fighters competing on Saturday’s fight card at the SAP Center officially stepped on the scales with two fighters missing their marks.

Matthew Ramirez failed to make the 126-pound limit for his flyweight bout against Jeremy Murphy and the bout was initially canceled. Murphy put on the extra pounds to make the fight happen and it will take place at a catchweight.

Francisco France came in heavy for his middleweight bout against Anotoly Tokov. France was fined 20 percent of his fight purse (10 percent to Tokov and 10 percent to the athletic commission).

RELATED > Fedor Emelianenko and Matt Mitrione Staredown Ahead of Bellator 172 (video)

Saturday’s event is headlined by a heavyweight matchup between Fedor Emelianenko and Matt Mitrione. Emelianenko tipped the scales at 236 pounds while Mitrione weighed in at 257.5 pounds.

Bellator 172: Fedor vs. Mitrione Offiial Weigh-in Results:

MAIN CARD (Spike, 9 p.m. ET)

Fedor Emelianenko (236) vs. Matt Mitrione (257.5)
Patricky Freire (155.9) vs. Josh Thomson (155.2)
Cheick Kongo (241.6) vs. Oli Thompson (230.7)
Veta Arteaga (126) vs. Brooke Mayo (126)
Mauricio Alonso (169.5) vs. Josh Koscheck (169.9)

PRELIMINARY CARD (Spike.com, 7 p.m. ET)

Juan Cardenas (145.4) vs. Luis Vargas (146.8)
Dominic Sumner (170.9) vs. Abraham Vaesau (171)
Jeremy Murphy (131.2) vs. Matthew Ramirez (131)*
Anthony Do (144.3) vs. Bobby Escalante (125.4)
Cesar Gonzalez (156) vs. Nikko Jackson (156)
Zach Andrews (166) vs. J.J. Okanovich (160.2)
J.C. Llamas (170.5) vs. James Terry (170.7)
Gaston Bolanos (145.6) vs. Abner Perez (143.5)
Francisco France (187.3)+ vs. Anatoly Tokov (184.9)
Diego Herzog (185.8) vs. Martin Sano (185)
Roque Reyes (135.3) vs. Justin Tenedora (134.8)

(Weigh-in results provided by MMAJunkie.com)

