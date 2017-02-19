Bellator 172: Fedor vs. Mitrione Post-Fight Press Conference Replay
(Video Courtesy of Bellator MMA)
Fedor and the big winners from the Bellator 172: Fedor vs. Mitrione fight card fielded questions from the media following the event at the SAP Center in San Jose, California.
RELATED > Dana White Confirms Georges St-Pierre Has Signed for UFC Return
Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
Related Article
Feb 19, 201757 Views
Patricky "Pitbull" Freire demolished Josh "The Punk" Thomson with a forearm uppercut in the second round to earn the biggest victory of his career on Saturday in