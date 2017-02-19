Bellator 172: Fedor vs. Mitrione Post-Fight Press Conference Replay

(Video Courtesy of Bellator MMA)

Fedor and the big winners from the Bellator 172: Fedor vs. Mitrione fight card fielded questions from the media following the event at the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

