Bellator 171 Results & Highlights: Chidi Njokuani Dominates Melvin Guillard

Rising star AJ McKee remained undefeated, Chidi Njokuani continued his winning streak and hometown hero David Rickels wow’d the crowd with yet another amazing entrance followed by another win.

Bellator 171: Guillard vs. Njokuani Results

Main Card

Chidi Njokuani def. Melvin Guillard via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-24, 30-26)

David Rickels def. Aaron Derrow via TKO (strikes) at 0:44, R3

Jessica Middleton def. Alice Smith Yauger via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-26, 30-26)

A.J. McKee def. Brandon Phillips via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Preliminary Card

Dominic Garcia def. William Lavine via submission (triangle choke) at 2:08, R2

Chance Rencountre def. Jake Lindsey via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Johnny Marigo def. Joe Fulk via TKO (strikes) at 1:23, R1

Manuel Meraz def. Scott Heston via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Mike Breeden def. Craig Farley via TKO (strikes) at 4:38, R1

Justin Overton def. Gaston Reyno via technical submission (rear-naked choke) at 0:34, R2

Jordan Young def. Chris Harris via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

Tyrell Fortune def. Will Johnson via TKO (strikes) at 4:27, R2

Jarod Trice def. Kevin Woltkamp via knockout (punches) at 3:17, R2

Bruna Ellen def. Carmela James via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

