HOT OFF THE WIRE
Tyron Woodley UFC 209 Media Day Scrum

featuredTyron Woodley Explains His Comments About Racism in MMA (video)

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson UFC 209 faceoff

featuredUFC 209 Intense Face-Offs: Woodley vs. Thompson and Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson

Tyron Woodley

featuredTyron Woodley: ‘I’m By Far the Worst-Treated Champion in History of the UFC’

BJ Penn

featuredBJ Penn Tops UFC Fight Night 103 Fighter Salaries

Bellator 170: Tito Ortiz vs. Chael Sonnen Set Following Official Weigh-ins

January 20, 2017
No Comments

The official weigh-ins for Bellator 170: Ortiz vs. Sonnen took place Friday morning in front of a rowdy crowd inside the Sheraton Gateway hotel in Los Angeles. The competitors are now ready for action tomorrow at The Forum, with the event airing LIVE and FREE on SPIKE at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT.

The epic event is headlined by a legendary light heavyweight matchup pitting Tito Ortiz (18-12-1) against Chael Sonnen (28-14-1). The evening’s co-main event features a welterweight showdown pitting Paul Daley (38-14-2) against Brennan Ward (14-4), while Ralek Gracie (3-0) and Hisaki Kato (7-2) square off in a middleweight bout on the main card of Bellator 170: Ortiz vs. Sonnen.

Bellator 170: Ortiz vs. Sonnen Weigh-in Results

Main Card: (Live on SPIKE – 9 p.m. ET)

  • Light Heavyweight: Tito Ortiz (204.8 lbs.) vs. Chael Sonnen (205.8 lbs.)
  • Welterweight: Paul Daley (170.8 lbs.) vs. Brennan Ward (170.9 lbs.)
  • Middleweight: Ralek Gracie (183.9 lbs.) vs. Hisaki Kato (185 lbs.)
  • Featherweight Bout: Georgi Karakhanyan (145.9 lbs.) vs. Emmanuel Sanchez (145.6 lbs.)
  • Catchweight: Derek Anderson (160.1 lbs.) vs. Derek Campos (154.2 lbs.)

Preliminary Card: (Bellator.com – 6:30 p.m. ET)

  • Featherweight: Chinzo Machida (145.3 lbs.) vs. Jamar Ocampo (145.2 lbs.)
  • Catchweight: Colleen Schneider (129 lbs.) vs. Chrissie Daniels (126 lbs.)
  • Heavyweight: Jack May (261 lbs.) vs. Dave Cryer (239 lbs.)
  • Featherweight: Henry Corrales (144.3 lbs.) vs. Cody Bollinger (146 lbs.)
  • Middleweight: Kevin Casey (184.8 lbs.) vs. Keith Berry (184.8 lbs.)
  • Welterweight: Guilherme “Bomba” Vasconcelos (169.3 lbs.) vs. John Mercurio (170.4 lbs.)
  • Welterweight: Gabriel Green (154.9 lbs.) vs. Jalin Turner (155.6 lbs.)
  • Catchweight: Christian Gonzalez (182.4 lbs.) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (178.3 lbs.)
  • Featherweight: Demarcus Brown (146 lbs.) vs. Alex Soto (147.4 lbs.)
  • Lightweight: Jacob Rosales (154.7 lbs.) vs. Ian Butler (158.9 lbs.)
  • Welterweight: Johnny Cisneros (170.6 lbs.) vs. Curtis Millender (171 lbs.)
  • Lightweight: Mike Segura (155.6 lbs.) vs. Tommy Aaron (145.5 lbs.)
  • Bantamweight: Rob Gooch (136 lbs.) vs. James Barnes (134.5 lbs.)

(Courtesy of MMAFightingonSBN)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Tito Ortiz and Chael Sonnen weigh-in faceoff

Bellator 170: Sonnen vs. Ortiz Weigh-in Video...

Jan 20, 2017No Comments16 Views

The 36 fighters competing on Saturday's Bellator 170: Sonnen vs. Ortiz fight card officially weighed in on Friday in Inglewood, California.

Donald Trump - AND NEW

US President Donald J. Trum...

As Donald J. Trump was inaugurated as the 45th

Jan 20, 2017
Tito Ortiz and Chael Sonnen Bellator 170 presser

Did Chael Sonnen Cross the ...

Did Chael Sonnen's comments on Tito Ortiz's ex, Jenna

Jan 20, 2017
Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC 209 Media Day

Khabib Nurmagomedov: Conor ...

Color Khabib Nurmagomedov skeptical. He believes the oft talked

Jan 20, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMAWeekly Featured Videos


Subscribe to MMAWeeklyVideos on YouTube

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 103: Phoenix
Bellator 170: Ortiz vs. Sonnen
UFC on FOX 23: Denver
UFC Fight Night 104: Houston
UFC 208: Brooklyn
Bellator 172: Fedor vs. Mitrione
UFC Fight Night 105: Halifax
UFC Fight Night Las Vegas - CANCELED
UFC 209: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 106: Brazil
UFC Fight Night 107: London
UFC PPV in Anaheim (Aug. 5)
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA