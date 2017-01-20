Bellator 170: Tito Ortiz vs. Chael Sonnen Set Following Official Weigh-ins

The official weigh-ins for Bellator 170: Ortiz vs. Sonnen took place Friday morning in front of a rowdy crowd inside the Sheraton Gateway hotel in Los Angeles. The competitors are now ready for action tomorrow at The Forum, with the event airing LIVE and FREE on SPIKE at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT.

The epic event is headlined by a legendary light heavyweight matchup pitting Tito Ortiz (18-12-1) against Chael Sonnen (28-14-1). The evening’s co-main event features a welterweight showdown pitting Paul Daley (38-14-2) against Brennan Ward (14-4), while Ralek Gracie (3-0) and Hisaki Kato (7-2) square off in a middleweight bout on the main card of Bellator 170: Ortiz vs. Sonnen.

Bellator 170: Ortiz vs. Sonnen Weigh-in Results

Main Card: (Live on SPIKE – 9 p.m. ET)

Light Heavyweight: Tito Ortiz (204.8 lbs.) vs. Chael Sonnen (205.8 lbs.)

Welterweight: Paul Daley (170.8 lbs.) vs. Brennan Ward (170.9 lbs.)

Middleweight: Ralek Gracie (183.9 lbs.) vs. Hisaki Kato (185 lbs.)

Featherweight Bout: Georgi Karakhanyan (145.9 lbs.) vs. Emmanuel Sanchez (145.6 lbs.)

Catchweight: Derek Anderson (160.1 lbs.) vs. Derek Campos (154.2 lbs.)

Preliminary Card: (Bellator.com – 6:30 p.m. ET)

Featherweight: Chinzo Machida (145.3 lbs.) vs. Jamar Ocampo (145.2 lbs.)

Catchweight: Colleen Schneider (129 lbs.) vs. Chrissie Daniels (126 lbs.)

Heavyweight: Jack May (261 lbs.) vs. Dave Cryer (239 lbs.)

Featherweight: Henry Corrales (144.3 lbs.) vs. Cody Bollinger (146 lbs.)

Middleweight: Kevin Casey (184.8 lbs.) vs. Keith Berry (184.8 lbs.)

Welterweight: Guilherme “Bomba” Vasconcelos (169.3 lbs.) vs. John Mercurio (170.4 lbs.)

Welterweight: Gabriel Green (154.9 lbs.) vs. Jalin Turner (155.6 lbs.)

Catchweight: Christian Gonzalez (182.4 lbs.) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (178.3 lbs.)

Featherweight: Demarcus Brown (146 lbs.) vs. Alex Soto (147.4 lbs.)

Lightweight: Jacob Rosales (154.7 lbs.) vs. Ian Butler (158.9 lbs.)

Welterweight: Johnny Cisneros (170.6 lbs.) vs. Curtis Millender (171 lbs.)

Lightweight: Mike Segura (155.6 lbs.) vs. Tommy Aaron (145.5 lbs.)

Bantamweight: Rob Gooch (136 lbs.) vs. James Barnes (134.5 lbs.)

(Courtesy of MMAFightingonSBN)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram