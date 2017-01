Bellator 170: Tito Ortiz and Chael Sonnen Media Call Audio

(Courtesy of BellatorMMA)

Bellator 170 main eventers Tito Ortiz and Chael Sonnen, along with co-main eventers Paul Daley and Brennan Ward, and Bellator president Scott Coker fielded questions from the media ahead of the Jan. 21 event at the Forum in Los Angeles.

