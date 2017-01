Bellator 170: Ortiz vs. Sonnen Quick Results and Highlights

Check out the quick results and a few highlight clips from Bellator 170: Ortiz vs. Sonnen, where Tito Ortiz fights for the final time in his storied career against Chael Sonnen.

Bellator 170: Ortiz vs. Sonnen Results

Main Card

Tito Ortiz vs. Chael Sonnen

Paul Daley vs. Brennan Ward

Hisaki Kato def. Ralek Gracie via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Emmanuel Sanchez def. Georgi Karakhanyan via Majority Decision (28-28, 28-27, 28-27)

Derek Campos def. Derek Anderson via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Preliminary Card

Chinzo Machida def. Jamar Ocampo via TKO at 3:48, R3

Jack May def. Dave Cryer via TKO at 0:41, R1

Henry Corrales def. Cody Bollinger via KO at 4:28, R3

Kevin Casey vs. Keith Berry is a Majority Draw (29-27 Casey, 28-28, 28-28)

Guilherme Vasconcelos def. John Mercurio via KO at 0:41, R2

Jalin Turner def. Gabriel Green via KO at 0:36, R1

Daniel Rodriguez def. Christian Gonzalez via TKO at 3:55, R2

Alex Soto def. Demarcus Brown via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Brazilian Jiu Jitsu world champ @BombaTUF scores the first KO of his career!! #Bellator170 pic.twitter.com/eQkLeja8aS — Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) January 22, 2017

Machida Style!!! #Bellator170 Prelims streaming live right here

