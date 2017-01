Bellator 170: Ortiz vs. Sonnen Post-Fight Press Conference Replay

(Video Courtesy of Bellator MMA)

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz fought for the last time on Saturday at Bellator 170, defeating Chael Sonnen by submission in the opening round. Hear what “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” had to say during the event’s post-fight press conference.

TRENDING > Floyd Mayweather Finds New Excuse for Not Fighting Conor McGregor

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram