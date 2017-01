Bellator 170: Ortiz vs. Sonnen Pre-Fight Press Conference, Live at 3p ET

(Courtesy of BellatorMMA)

Watch the Bellator 170: Ortiz vs. Sonnen pre-fight press conference, which features headliners Tito Ortiz and Chael Sonnen, ahead of Saturday’s fights. The press conference streams live at 3 p.m. ET / Noon PT on MMAWeekly.com

