Bellator 169 Fight Highlights: King Mo Takes the Win Over Satoshi Ishii

(Courtesy of BellatorMMA)
Check out some of the best moments of Bellator 169 in Dublin, Ireland, where King Mo Lawal got the better of Satoshi Ishii in the main event.
Bellator 169: King Mo vs. Ishii Results
King Mo Lawal def. Satoshi Ishii by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
James Gallagher def. Anthony Taylor by submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:52, R3
Daniel Weichel def. Brian Moore by submission (arm-triangle choke) at 4:44, R1
Sinead Kavanagh def. Elina Kallionidou by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-25, 30-26)
Cameron Else def. Dylan Tuke by knockout at 0:20, R1