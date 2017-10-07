Behind the Scenes of Kevin Lee’s Difficult UFC 216 Weight Cut

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 5 of UFC 216 Embedded, interim lightweight title contenders Kevin Lee and Tony Ferguson wind down Thursday on track with their weight cuts, as do flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson and challenger Ray Borg. On Friday morning, everyone makes weight on their first try except one fighter, who needs an extra hour to hit the championship limit. Johnson rides to the ceremonial weigh-ins in style, and the stars face off one final time before Saturday night’s world championship bouts.

UFC 216 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the two title fights at UFC 216 taking place Saturday, October 7 on Pay-Per-View.

