Behind the Scenes of Brad Pickett’s Heart Breaking Final Fight (video)
(Courtesy of UFC)
In his hometown at UFC London, Brad Pickett bid an emotional farewell in a heart-breaking final fight, as the British MMA legend bowed out of an action-packed career.
Mar 26, 201720 Views
