Behind the Scenes Look at UFC 222 Media Day (UFC Embedded)

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 4 of UFC 222 Embedded, featherweight champion Cris Cyborg shares a training space with bantamweight Sean O’Malley. Debuting strawweight Ashley Yoder takes in the excitement of fight week from the UFC Performance Institute. Energized bantamweight Andre Soukhamthath discusses his plans to shut down O’Malley on Saturday night.

Headlining featherweight Yana Kunitskaya and featherweight contender Brian Ortega face the cameras, and strawweight Mackenzie Dern struggles not to smile. Featherweight Frankie Edgar creates the perfect fighter using elements of the sport’s greatest athletes – including himself.

UFC 222 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the women’s featherweight championship bout at UFC 222 on Saturday, March 3 on Pay-Per-View.

