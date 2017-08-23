                   
Bec Rawlings Makes Flyweight Debut Against Joanne Calderwood at UFC Sydney

August 23, 2017
Bec Rawlings will make her UFC flyweight debut against fellow The Ultimate Fighter castmate Joanne Calderwood on Nov. 19 in Sydney, Australia. UFC officials announced the match-up on Wednesday.

Rawlings (7-6) has won her last six fights in her Australian homeland, but is on a two-fight losing skid. After missing weight for her strawweight bout against Tecia Torres in her last outing, Rawlings will move up to the newly created flyweight division. She’ll look to get back in the win column and snap the losing streak in November.

Joanne Calderwood misses weight in ScotlandCalderwood (11-3) competed in the fight promotion’s inaugural women’s flyweight bout in June 2016. She also missed weight for her last fight against Cynthia Calvillo in July. The bout against Rawlings will be her second fight at 125 pounds. Coming off back-to-back losses as well, “JoJo” will look to stay unbeaten at flyweight and snap her current losing streak.

UFC Fight Night 121 takes place at the Qudos Bank Arena and is headlined by a heavyweight clash between Mark Hunt and Marcin Tybura.

