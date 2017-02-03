HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dennis Bermudez

featuredBermudez vs. Korean Zombie Main Event Set, but One Fighter Missed Weight for UFC Houston

Conor McGregor - Dana White - Floyd Mayweather

featuredConor McGregor: ‘UFC Can’t Stop Me’ From Boxing Floyd Mayweather

Conor McGregor - UFC 205 Post-Fight Press Conference

featuredConor McGregor: ‘I’m Still the Two-Weight World Champ’

Ronda Rousey - US Flag

featuredDana White Says Ronda Rousey is Likely Done Fighting

Bec Rawlings Explains Failure to Make Weight at UFC Houston

February 3, 2017
No Comments

UFC Fight Night 104 is set for Saturday in Houston following Friday’s official weigh-in. All but one fighter made weight, and that one fighter took to her Facebook page on Friday to explain why.

Bec Rawlings, a popular UFC strawweight, stepped on the scale at 117.5 pounds. That is 1.5 pounds over the 116-pound limit for a non-title fight in the weight class. 

Although she missed weight, her opponent, Tecia Torres, accepted the bout. In missing weight, Rawlings was penalized 20-percent of her fight purse, which is given to Torres. 

Following the weigh-in, Rawlings explained that she has some medical hurdles that make it difficult to get down to the 115-pound mark, and thanked Torres and her team for accepting the bout while knowing Rawlings couldn’t cut any further.

Bec Rawlings“Earlier this year, I was finally diagnosed with Secondary Hypothyroidism after struggling with my weight and energy for so long and to add to that my hormones, cortisol and everything that fires this beast of a body has taken a hit from these nasty weight cuts to 115,” Rawlings wrote.

“Today I pushed my body to its absolute limits to try (to) hit 116 and my body failed me. I know people don’t exactly know what cutting weight entails and are quick to judge and talk (expletive), but I know I did everything in my power to make weight today. I’ve been calling for 125 for this reason, women’s bodies are not designed to cut extreme amounts of weight and I am not the only UFC fighter with these issues, we need more divisions. 

“I’m still fighting, Tecia and her team ATT were very understanding and knew I couldn’t cut anymore and just want a good fight tomorrow night, which we will give.”

Earlier this year I was finally diagnosed with Secondary Hypothyroidism after struggling with my weight & energy for so…

Rowdy Bec Rawlings 发布于 2017年2月3日

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Chan Sung Jung Korean Zombie vs Dennis Bermudez weigh-in

UFC Houston: Bermudez vs. Korean Zombie Main ...

Feb 03, 2017No Comments12 Views

Before No. 9 ranked Dennis Bermudez welcomes Chan Sung Jung back to the Octagon on Saturday night, they made it official at the weigh-in on Friday in

Not All About Lady Gaga - Derrick Lewis Super Bowl

UFC Fighters Pick the Super...

Who's got the Patriots? Who's got the Falcons? And

Feb 03, 2017
Dennis Bermudez

Bermudez vs. Korean Zombie ...

UFC Fight Night 104 is now official for Saturday

Feb 03, 2017
Demian Maia

Demian Maia Issues Statemen...

Demian Maia believes he is next in line for

Feb 03, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMAWeekly Featured Videos


Subscribe to MMAWeeklyVideos on YouTube

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 104: Houston
UFC 208: Brooklyn
Bellator 172: Fedor vs. Mitrione
UFC Fight Night 105: Halifax
UFC Fight Night Las Vegas - CANCELED
UFC 209: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 106: Brazil
UFC Fight Night 107: London
UFC PPV in Anaheim (Aug. 5)
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA