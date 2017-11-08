Bec Rawlings Announces New Opponent After Joanne Calderwood Falls Out Due to Injury

It looks like Bec Rawlings will have a new opponent for her return home to Australia next week.

The veteran “Ultimate Fighter” competitor announced on Twitter late Tuesday night that Joanne Calderwood had suffered an injury and would be unable to compete in their co-main event fight scheduled for Nov. 18 in Sydney, Australia.

Rawlings then confirmed that fellow countrywoman and former Invicta FC fighter Jessica Rose Clark would step in as a late replacement to meet her in the new co-main event from Australia.

Yeah sooo the bad news is Joanne Calderwood is injured & out of the fight ? buuuut I’m still fighting & against another tough Aussie Jessica Rose Clarke ? Co-main event ??vs?? #ufc #ufcsydney #rowdybec #flyweight pic.twitter.com/5gluI6MItE — Bec Rawlings (@RowdyBec) November 8, 2017

UFC officials have not made any announcement regarding the switch.

If the change goes through, Clark would step into the fight on just over a week’s notice as she would also be making her UFC debut.

Clark has gone 7-4 in her career with a win in her most recent fight against Carina Damm while competing for Titan Fighting Championships. While Clark hails from Australia, she actually trains full time in Las Vegas but it appears she’ll get the chance to go home again for a co-main event fight in her UFC debut.

As for Rawlings, this matchup not only affords her a fight close to home but it allows her a chance to compete in the new UFC women’s flyweight division as well.

