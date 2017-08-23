                   
Beats By Dre Debuts New Conor McGregor Commercial Ahead of Fight with Floyd Mayweather

August 23, 2017
Ahead of Conor McGregor’s historic fight with Floyd Mayweather on Saturday night, Beats by Dre has released its first full length commercial featuring the Irishman.

McGregor signed a lucrative endorsement deal with the Apple owned company earlier this year where he joined an all star lineup of athletes including LeBron James and Kevin Durant.

The new commercial splits between an up and coming fighter going to the boxing gym in Ireland and McGregor preparing for his fight with Mayweather with the entire video set to the sound of the track “Juicy” by the Notorious BIG.

Check out the commercial above.

