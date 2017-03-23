Baseball Star Alex Rodriguez Buys UFC Gym and Miami Franchise Rights

UFC GYM announced that former Major League Baseball superstar Alex Rodriguez has purchased the UFC GYM franchise located in Kendall and secured developmental rights for additional gyms throughout Miami – Dade County. Rodriguez, a three-time MLB American League MVP, fourteen-time All-Star, 2009 World Series Champion and Chief Executive Officer of A-Rod Corp., will take ownership of the state’s first signature UFC GYM immediately and schedule a re-grand opening celebration at a date to be determined in the future.

“UFC GYM combines my passion for fitness, family and the sport of mixed martial arts,” Rodriguez said. “UFC GYM is an attractive fitness platform that supports the healthy lifestyle that my family and I lead, along with reflecting the core values that all athletes strive for: strength, endurance, confidence, discipline and respect.”

Located at 8851 SW 107 Avenue, at the corner of Kendall Drive and 107 Avenue, this 31,000-square foot facility includes a 24-foot version of the UFC’s world-famous Octagon, and unlimited access to signature classes such as Daily Ultimate Training (DUT), TRX, Muay Thai, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, kickboxing, boxing, mixed martial arts conditioning, women’s self-defense, as well as popular group fitness classes for all members. UFC GYM membership at this location also includes on-site childcare.

“UFC GYM is excited to partner with an esteemed athlete like Alex,” UFC GYM Executive Chairman Mark Mastrov said. “Alex has a longstanding and proven track record as a successful entrepreneur and we look forward to expanding our brands footprint while bringing UFC GYM’s TRAIN DIFFERENT philosophy to one of the most health-consciously active markets in the country.”

Offering a full-range of functional fitness classes, group and private MMA training, group fitness, personal and group dynamic performance-based training, plus MMA youth programming, UFC GYM creates training programs to fit all ages and fitness levels. UFC GYM programming has been developed through exclusive access to the training regimens of internationally acclaimed UFC athletes, providing members with everything they need for the entire family to move, get fit and live a healthy life.

Rodriguez joins a host of other current and former professional athletes that are currently operating UFC GYM franchises in various markets, both domestic and internationally. Those athletes include: UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping and UFC featherweight Cub Swanson (Costa Mesa, California), UFC Hall of Famer and featherweight BJ Penn (Honolulu, Waikele and Mililani – Hawaii), former WEC featherweight champion / former UFC bantamweight Urijah Faber (Sacramento, California) and UFC featherweight Frankie Edgar (New Brunswick, New Jersey).

