Barb Honchak Now Expected to Face Lauren Murphy at the TUF 26 Finale

November 30, 2017
The shake ups at “The Ultimate Fighter” 26 Finale continued on Thursday with another fight being made on 24-hours notice after the main event was already changed.

With Roxanne Modafferi being pulled to fight in the main event against Nicco Montano to determine the first ever UFC women’s flyweight champion, Barb Honchak will now face fellow TUF 26 alum Lauren Murphy on Friday night.

Sources close to the matchup confirmed to MMAWeekly both fighters have agreed to the matchup taking place in the flyweight division.

While Honchak was originally scheduled to meet Modafferi on the card, Murphy was actually on standby as an alternate after her opponent was pulled from the event due to visa issues getting into the United States.

Murphy still weighed in Thursday morning with hopes of competing on the card and she ultimately got her wish with the fight against Honchak at “The Ultimate Fighter” 26 Finale.

The entire situation unfolded after Sijara Eubanks was pulled from the card for medical reasons, which left Nicco Montano without an opponent for the main event until the UFC put Modafferi in the fight. 

