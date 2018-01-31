The MMAWeekly.com rankings list the Top 10 MMA fighters from around the world in each of the most widely accepted weight classes, as well as a Top 10 mixed pound-for-pound list ranking the best male and female fighters.

TJ Dillashaw was the man to supplant longtime UFC champion Renan Barao at 135 pounds. He lost the title for a blip, but regained it late in 2017 when he defeated Cody Garbrandt. Having only ever lost to three of the top fighters in the world – two of them via split decision – Dillashaw currently holds position at the head of the Bantamweight MMA Top 10 Rankings. Though he doesn’t yet have another fight on tap, Dillashaw is angling for a champion vs. champion bout at 125 pounds with UFC flyweight titleholder Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson.

Taken into consideration are a fighter’s performance in addition to win-loss record, head-to-head and common opponents, difficulty of opponents, and numerous other factors in what is the most comprehensive rankings system in the sport. The divisional rankings put a particular emphasis on recent results, while a fighter’s career, particularly if he or she has fought in multiple weight classes, adds considerable weight to the pound-for-pound ranking.

Fighters who are currently serving a drug-related suspension are not eligible for MMA Top 10 Rankings consideration until they have fought one time after the completion of said suspension.

Though we don’t have a strict timeline for fighters to compete, an athlete’s inactivity can also have an effect upon his or her MMA Top 10 Rankings consideration.

Men’s Bantamweight MMA Top 10 Rankings

TJ Dillashaw Cody Garbrandt Dominick Cruz Raphael Assuncao Marlon Moraes John Lineker Jimmie Rivera Pedro Munhoz Bibiano Fernandes Bryan Caraway

Men’s MMA Top 10 Rankings

Women’s MMA Top 10 Rankings