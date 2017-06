B.J. Penn: ‘We’re Going to Take This As Far As It Can Go’ (UFC Oklahoma City video)

(Courtesy of USA TODAY Sports)

UFC Hall of Fame inductee B.J. Penn nearly walked away after his loss in January, but has regrouped and is ready to take it as far as he can. Penn takes on Dennis Siver on Sunday in Oklahoma City.

TRENDING > Dana White Thinks Mayweather vs. McGregor Will Do Over 5 Million PPV Buys

You can follow along for all the UFC Fight Night 112 Live Results and Fight Stats on MMAWeekly.com beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram