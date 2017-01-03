Aung La Nsang Steps in to Face Vitaly Bigdash in ONE: Quest for Power Headliner

ONE: Quest for Power is set for the Jakarta Convention Centre on Jan. 14 and will be headlined by a middleweight title fight. Marcin Prachnio had originally been set to face champion Vitaly Bigdash, but the Polish fighter is injured and has been replaced by Aung La Nsang.

La Nsang can count himself somewhat unfortunate not to have been awarded the title shot originally. The Burmese middleweight has won four fights out of four for ONE Championship and beaten two of the best fighters in the division.

He posted a photo of himself signing the bout agreement on Dec. 30, meaning that La Nsang probably accepted the bout at around two weeks notice. The 31-year-old holds a pro record of 19-9-0-1 and has a huge fan following in Myanmar.

Bigdash brings a perfect professional record of 8-0 into the contest.

“While it is unfortunate that Marcin Prachnio has fallen to injury, fans of ‘The Burmese Python’ have every reason to be excited, as Yangon’s own martial arts hero Aung La N Sang has been tapped for the main event against ONE Middleweight World Champion Vitaly Bigdash,” said ONE Championship CEO Victor Cui.

“He has definitely earned a shot at ONE Championship gold with his spectacular performances as of late. We’re ready to blow the roof off the Jakarta Convention Center. You will not want to miss this!”

Another change to the fight card sees Rasul Yakhyaev replaced by Georgi Stoyanov. The Bulgarian, who has a record of 19-11 and trains at Saigon Sports Club, will be taking on undefeated Russian Saygid Arslanaliev (4-0) in a lightweight fight.

