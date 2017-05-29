Aung La Nsang Gets Second Middleweight Title Shot at ONE: Light of a Nation

Aung La Nsang will face middleweight champion Vitaly Bigdash for the second time this year at ONE: Light of a Nation. The event has been moved forward a couple of weeks and will now take place on June 30 in Yangon.

La Nsang (19-10-0-1) won his first four ONE Championship fights, but was overlooked for a title shot in favor of Marcin Prachnio. The Polish fighter was set to challenge Bigdash in January, but pulled out of the fight with an injury.

With just ten days to go, La Nsang got the call and was able to go the distance with Bigdash despite his complete lack of preparation. This time the Burmese middleweight will have had a full fight camp and has the opportunity to fight for the belt in the city in which he was born.

Bigdash (9-0) missed all of 2016 due to injury and has only fought twice for ONE Championship. He stopped Igor Svirid to capture the belt and then won a decision against La Nsang in his first defense, which took place 15 months later.

The event is set for the Thuwunna Indoor Stadium in Yangon. It will be the fourth ONE Championship card to be held in Myanmar.

