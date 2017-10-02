               

HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredKevin Lee Explains Why He Hopes Tony Ferguson Can Survive to the Championship Rounds at UFC 216

Kevin Lee

featuredKevin Lee Doesn’t Respect Conor McGregor’s UFC Lightweight Title

Conor McGregor - UFC 205 press conference

featuredConor McGregor Teases His UFC Return, Names Several Possible Opponents

Tony Ferguson and Fabricio Werdum separated at UFC 216 luncheon

featuredTony Ferguson and Fabricio Werdum Have to be Separated at UFC 216 Luncheon (Video)

Aung La Nsang Faces Alain Ngalani in Open Weight Superfight at ONE: Hero’s Dream

October 2, 2017
NoNo Comments

Further details emerged on Monday about the superfight, which will headline ONE: ‘Hero’s Dream.’ Middleweight champion Aung La Nsang is slated to face Alain Ngalani in an openweight bout that will not have the Burmese fighter’s belt on the line.

The show is set for the Thuwunna Indoor Stadium in Yangon on Nov. 3. It will be the first time in ONE Championship history that the promotion has put on a bout without weight restrictions. Ngalani (3-3) has previously tipped the scales at 240 pounds, normally competing in the heavyweight division.

As middleweight champion, La Nsang (20-10-0-1) was required to keep his walking weight down to 205 pounds and pass hydration tests to prove he had not tried to reduce his size at the last minute. It means the hometown hero could be 40 pounds  lighter than his opponent.

Alain Ngalani - ONE Championship“For the first-ever ‘David vs Goliath’ super bout in ONE Championship history, I am thrilled to announce that ONE Middleweight World Champion Aung La N Sang will face Muay Thai heavyweight world champion Alain Ngalani in a five-round open weight contest,” said Chatri Sityodtong, Chairman and CEO of ONE Championship. “It’s going to be another memorable night of action for fans in Yangon and from all over the world. Get ready for some major fireworks!”

Meanwhile, La Nsang acknowledged that he had never previously faced a fighter of Ngalani’s sheer size.

“I am thrilled to be back in the cage this November. As world champion, I will always be proud to represent my home country, and I gladly accept the responsibility of inspiring my countrymen with my time inside the cage. I am truly blessed to be in the position that I am, and I promise to give my best performance yet. Alain Ngalani will be the biggest opponent I have ever competed against, and it is a challenge that I am really excited to take on.”

TRENDING > Demtrious Johnson Roasts Kevin Lee on Making Weight: ‘I Had Oreos!’

Ngalani is coming off a highlight reel knockout of former ONE Championship heavyweight title challenger Hideki Sekine. La Nsang won the belt by beating Vitaly Bigdash by decision in a middleweight rematch earlier this year.

Check Out Ngalani’s 11-Second Knockout

(Follow @JamesGoyder on Twitter)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Pittsburgh
UFC Fight Night: Japan
UFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC Fight Night: Sao Paulo
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Virginia
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26
UFC 219: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA