Aung La Nsang Faces Alain Ngalani in Open Weight Superfight at ONE: Hero’s Dream

Further details emerged on Monday about the superfight, which will headline ONE: ‘Hero’s Dream.’ Middleweight champion Aung La Nsang is slated to face Alain Ngalani in an openweight bout that will not have the Burmese fighter’s belt on the line.

The show is set for the Thuwunna Indoor Stadium in Yangon on Nov. 3. It will be the first time in ONE Championship history that the promotion has put on a bout without weight restrictions. Ngalani (3-3) has previously tipped the scales at 240 pounds, normally competing in the heavyweight division.

As middleweight champion, La Nsang (20-10-0-1) was required to keep his walking weight down to 205 pounds and pass hydration tests to prove he had not tried to reduce his size at the last minute. It means the hometown hero could be 40 pounds lighter than his opponent.

“For the first-ever ‘David vs Goliath’ super bout in ONE Championship history, I am thrilled to announce that ONE Middleweight World Champion Aung La N Sang will face Muay Thai heavyweight world champion Alain Ngalani in a five-round open weight contest,” said Chatri Sityodtong, Chairman and CEO of ONE Championship. “It’s going to be another memorable night of action for fans in Yangon and from all over the world. Get ready for some major fireworks!”

Meanwhile, La Nsang acknowledged that he had never previously faced a fighter of Ngalani’s sheer size.

“I am thrilled to be back in the cage this November. As world champion, I will always be proud to represent my home country, and I gladly accept the responsibility of inspiring my countrymen with my time inside the cage. I am truly blessed to be in the position that I am, and I promise to give my best performance yet. Alain Ngalani will be the biggest opponent I have ever competed against, and it is a challenge that I am really excited to take on.”

TRENDING > Demtrious Johnson Roasts Kevin Lee on Making Weight: ‘I Had Oreos!’

Ngalani is coming off a highlight reel knockout of former ONE Championship heavyweight title challenger Hideki Sekine. La Nsang won the belt by beating Vitaly Bigdash by decision in a middleweight rematch earlier this year.

Check Out Ngalani’s 11-Second Knockout

(Follow @JamesGoyder on Twitter)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram