Aung La Nsang Claims Second ONE Championship Title With Head Kick KO

Aung La Nsang needed less than a minute to finish Alexandre Machado to become a two-division champion at ONE: Quest For Gold on Friday. The middleweight champion now has a light heavyweight belt with a head kick doing the damage at the Thuwunna Indoor Stadium in Yangon.

Machado looked significantly bigger but La Nsang was much more confident in the early exchanges. He landed a hard body kick which the Brazilian attempted to block with his arms and, seconds later, the Burmese fighter launched a head kick.

Once again, Machado tried to use his hand to block, but the force of the kick was too great and it knocked him down. La Nsang moved in for the kill, but the referee could see that his opponent had not recovered and he stepped in to stop the fight before the middleweight champion could land any follow-up strikes.

The finish came at the 0:56 mark and earned La Nsang the light heavyweight belt, which had been vacated by Roger Gracie. His record moves to 22-10-0-1 and he now holds titles in two divisions, while Machado drops to 8-3.

The margin of victory for Ev Ting (15-4) could not have been finer. He showcased some fast striking and intelligent movement against Ariel Sexton (11-4), but allowed himself to be backed up onto the cage too frequently and spent a lot of time defending takedowns.

With under a minute remaining in the final round, Ting secured a takedown of his own and landed a series of punches from top position. In a contest so close, it probably made all the difference for the Malaysian, who registered a split-decision win.

He will face Timofey Nastyukhin in a fight for the interim lightweight title next. This time, the judges had an easy job as the Russian was the aggressor throughout, attacking Amir Khan with punches and throwing in the occasional takedown to keep the Singaporean guessing. Khan (9-3) never looked like he would be stopped, but was unable to cope with the power and speed of Nastyukhin (12-3).

The promotional debut of Japanese bantamweight Daichi Takenaka (11-0-0-1) ended strangely although he deserved his stoppage win over Dae Hwan Kim (12-3).

Takenaka took Kim’s back from a standing position and was in the process of deciding whether he wanted to finish the fight with a neck crank or a rear-naked choke when the Korean spiked him head first into the canvass.

The Japanese fighter still had the body lock and looked poised to finish the fight by submission, but referee Olivier Coste realized he was badly hurt and paused the contest. Takenaka was unable to recover and was eventually awarded a DQ win.

ONE: Quest for Gold Results