HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredRonda Rousey Officially Joins WWE, Makes First Appearance at Royal Rumble

featuredJacare Souza Blasts Derek Brunson with Head Kick, Finishes with Punches in UFC on FOX 27 Main Event

UFC on FOX 27 Live Results

featuredUFC on FOX 27: Jacare vs. Brunson 2 Full Results and Live Fight Stats

Matt Brown - UFC 206

featuredMatt Brown on Carlos Condit: ‘I Think I’m Going to Go In There and I’m Going to Walk Through Him’

Aung La Nsang Bids to Become Two-Division Champion at ONE: Quest for Gold

January 29, 2018
NoNo Comments

Aung La Nsang will bid for a second ONE Championship title when he faces Alexandre Machado in Myanmar on Feb. 23. The fight will have the organization’s vacant light heavyweight belt on the line.

ONE: Quest of Gold is set for the Thuwunna Indoor Stadium in Yangon. Local favourite La Nsang currently holds the middleweight title and will follow in the footsteps of Martin Nguyen becomes first ONE Championship two-division titleholder if he wins.

Michał Pasternak and Aung La Nsang - ONEIn his last fight La Nsang (21-10-0-1) stopped Alain Ngalani in the first round of their openweight fight. He has yet to defend the middleweight title which he won by beating Vitaly Bigdash last year.

Meanwhile, Machado (8-2) is also coming off of a win over Ngalani, although he hasn’t fought for 18 months. The Brazilian holds a black belt in BJJ and seven of his eight wins have come by way of stoppage or submission. 

The co-main event pits two of ONE Championship’s top lightweights together. With six straight wins, Singaporean Amir Khan (9-2) is within touching distance of a title shot, but will need to have his wits about him when he faces hard-hitting Russian Timofey Nastyukhin (11-3)

TRENDING > Despite Retirement, Boxer Roy Jones Jr. Still Interested in Anderson Silva Bout

Another lightweight bout on the card pits two top contenders together. Ariel Sexton (11-3-0-1) sat out all of 2017, but is riding a three-fight winning streak, while Ev Ting (14-4) has won eight fights out of ten for Asia’s biggest MMA promotion.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 127: London
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA