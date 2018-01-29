Aung La Nsang Bids to Become Two-Division Champion at ONE: Quest for Gold

Aung La Nsang will bid for a second ONE Championship title when he faces Alexandre Machado in Myanmar on Feb. 23. The fight will have the organization’s vacant light heavyweight belt on the line.

ONE: Quest of Gold is set for the Thuwunna Indoor Stadium in Yangon. Local favourite La Nsang currently holds the middleweight title and will follow in the footsteps of Martin Nguyen becomes first ONE Championship two-division titleholder if he wins.

In his last fight La Nsang (21-10-0-1) stopped Alain Ngalani in the first round of their openweight fight. He has yet to defend the middleweight title which he won by beating Vitaly Bigdash last year.

Meanwhile, Machado (8-2) is also coming off of a win over Ngalani, although he hasn’t fought for 18 months. The Brazilian holds a black belt in BJJ and seven of his eight wins have come by way of stoppage or submission.

The co-main event pits two of ONE Championship’s top lightweights together. With six straight wins, Singaporean Amir Khan (9-2) is within touching distance of a title shot, but will need to have his wits about him when he faces hard-hitting Russian Timofey Nastyukhin (11-3)

TRENDING > Despite Retirement, Boxer Roy Jones Jr. Still Interested in Anderson Silva Bout

Another lightweight bout on the card pits two top contenders together. Ariel Sexton (11-3-0-1) sat out all of 2017, but is riding a three-fight winning streak, while Ev Ting (14-4) has won eight fights out of ten for Asia’s biggest MMA promotion.