Aung La N Sang Outstrikes Vitaly Bigdash to Win ONE Championship Middleweight Belt

Aung La N Sang and Vitaly Bigdash met for the second time at ONE: ‘Light of a Nation’ in Yangon. Just like the first fight this went the full five rounds but, unlike their January meeting, it was the man from Myanmar who earned the decision.

It looked like La N Sang might make it a quick night’s work when he dropped Bigdash with a crisp combination in the opening round. A left uppercut sent the undefeated Russian champion crumbling to the canvass and the Burmese fighter unleashed an onslaught of punches.

Bigdash survived and eventually worked his way back up but he was badly shaken. Sensing that his opponent held the striking advantage the Russian went for a takedown in the second stanza and looked close to locking in a reat naked choke.

La N Sang was able to tie Bigdash up on the ground, something which would be a feature of the fight, and the referee eventually stood them up. The champion got another takedown in the third but once again was unable to capitalize with strikes of submission attempts.

In the fourth La N Sang landed another crisp combination and an uppercut left Bigdash nursing some damage to his eye. The pace had slowed dramatically by this stage but under ONE Championship’s scoring system the early onslaught probably had the challenger ahead.

With around two minutes remaining in the final round Bigdash secured another takedown and looked to attack with punches and elbows. He was more energetic but La N Sang was able to evade the vast majority of the shots and was still on his back when the bell sounded.

It made for a tense wait at the Thuwunna Indoor Stadium but all three judges saw the fight in La Nsang’s favour. He improves to 20-10-0-1 while Bigdash drops to 9-1 after tasting defeat for the first time in his career.

In the co-main event Mei Yamaguchi (16-10-1) proved far too experienced for Jenny Huang (5-2). The Japanese fighter controlled the fight from start to finish, finally forcing the tap with a rear naked choke late in the second round.

There were also stoppage wins for Bruno Pucci (5-2) and Kevin Chung (5-0) who beat Jimmy Yabo (5-5-0-1) and Zhong Qingya (0-1) respectively.

ONE: Light of a Nation Results:

– Aung La N Sang defeats Vitaly Bigdash by Unanimous Decision (UD) after 5 rounds

– Saw Min Min defeats Shwe Kyaung Thar by Submission (Guillotine Choke) at 1:43 minutes of round 1

– Mei Yamaguchi defeats Jenny Huang by Submission (Rear Naked Choke) at 4:00 minutes of round 2

– Bruno Pucci defeats Jimmy Yabo by TKO (Strikes) at 2:12 minutes of round 1

– Tha Pyay Nyo defeats Htet Aung Oo by Knockout at 0:16 minutes of round 1

– Kevin Chung defeats Zhong Qing Ya by TKO (Strikes) at 3:37 minutes of round 2

– Ye Thway Ne defeats Pat Kyaw Lin Naing by Unanimous Decision (UD) after 2 rounds

– Saw Min Min defeats Kyar Ba Hein by Knockout in round 1

