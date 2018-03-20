HOT OFF THE WIRE
Michael Chiesa UFC on FOX 19

featuredMichael Chiesa on Referee Mario Yamasaki: ‘The Guy Is Just Unfit to Officiate Fights’

Floyd Mayweather over Conor McGregor heavy bag

featuredFloyd Mayweather Insists He’s Going to Apply for MMA License

Rose Namajunas - UFC 223 Gym Day - Serious

featuredRose Namajunas on Giving Joanna Jedrzejczyk an Immediate Rematch at UFC 223

featuredAlexander Volkov Blasts Fabricio Werdum (UFC London Results)

Augusto Mendes Pulled from UFC Fight Night in Atlantic City Due to Potential Doping Violation

March 20, 2018
NoNo Comments

Bantamweight competitor Augusto Mendes has been pulled from his upcoming bout at UFC Fight Night in Atlantic City after an out-of-competition drug test was flagged by USADA.

According to UFC officials, Mendes had a sample taken on March 7 that was flagged as a potential doping violation and due to the close proximity to his upcoming fight on April 21, the promotion pulled him for the event.

Mendes’ opponent Merab Dvalishvili will remain on the card as the UFC seeks a replacement opponent.

Mendes has gone 1-2 thus far in his UFC career with his last fight taking place nearly a year ago in April 2017.

Now the Brazilian born submission specialist will remain on provisional suspension while dealing with USADA over the drug test that was flagged.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 127: London
UFC 223: Brooklyn
UFC on FOX 29: Glendale
UFC Fight Night 128: Atlantic City
UFC 224: Rio de Janeiro
UFC Fight Night 129: Santiago, Chile
Bellator 200: London
UFC Fight Night 130: Liverpool
UFC Fight Night 131: Utica, N.Y.
UFC 225: Chicago
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA