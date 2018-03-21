Augusto Mendes Insists He is Innocent of UFC Anti-Doping Violation

Bantamweight competitor Augusto Mendes was pulled from his upcoming bout at UFC Fight Night in Atlantic City on Wednesday after an out-of-competition drug test was flagged by USADA, but he insists he is innocent.



According to UFC officials, Mendes had a sample taken on March 7 that was flagged as a potential doping violation and due to the close proximity to his upcoming fight on April 21, the promotion pulled him for the event.

Mendes on Wednesday issued a statement, proclaiming his innocence and saying he would exhaust all means to prove it.

August Mendes’ Statement Proclaiming Innocence in His UFC Anti-Doping Violation Case

On March 20th in the afternoon, I was surprised with a notification from USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency), informing me of a potential violation to their doping regulations on a test presented on March 7th of this month.

In my 20 years of martial arts, I have never used any substance that would enhance my performance. With this being said, I am shocked and express my total innocence on this situation. I put myself 100% in the governing entity disposition to clarify this case as fast as possible under all regulations.

In the past months, I have not changed my supplement routine. I am always respectful of all regulations presented by USADA. I have been tested 7 times in the past year and have passed all with no problems or worries. Because of my professionalism and personal character, I respect the work done by USADA in pro of all MMA fighters and their legitimacy to fight. I will incur in all means necessary and possible that will allow me prove my innocence in this case. I live the glories and feel the bitter taste of defeat that this sport brings.

In 2016, due to a left knee injury, I was forced to sit on the sidelines of all sport activity for a whole year. I know and dislike what a doping sanction can do for my career. I would never make this mistake to myself. For all this, I have been pulled out of my fight with Merab Dvalishvili scheduled for UFC Fight Night 128 on April 21st.

TRENDING > UFC 223 The Rematch: ‘Bogeywoman is Coming for You Now!’

I would like to thank all of my fans who are sending me through social media all sort of words of love, encouragement, trust and confidence that all this will be settled in my favor.

To my fans, friends, training partners, to the UFC and Merab Dvalishvili, I would like to apologize for my absence in the programmed fight and I am confident that a new adversary will be found so you can all have a great fight.

I will see you all soon in the octagon.

Thank you