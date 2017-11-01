At UFC 217 in New York, It’s the Calm Before the Storm

On Episode 3 of UFC 217 Embedded, UFC champions visit New York City landmarks as strawweight titleholder Joanna Jedrzejczyk ventures to St. Patrick’s Cathedral and bantamweight king Cody Garbrandt heads to Renzo Gracie Academy.

Bantamweight title challenger TJ Dillashaw continues his training camp in California and gets polished up for the trip to recapture the belt he once held.

Middleweight champion Michael Bisping gets coaching advice from autograph seekers, and opponent Georges St-Pierre trains both above water and below.

Welterweight Jorge Masvidal, in town to take on Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson, first takes in a Knicks game at MSG.

UFC 217 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the three title fights at UFC 217 taking place inside Madison Square Garden on Saturday, November 4th on Pay-Per-View.

