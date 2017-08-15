Association of Ringside Physicians Oppose 8-Ounce Gloves for Mayweather vs. McGregor

On Wednesday, the Nevada State Athletic Commission will rule on whether or not to allow Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor to use eight-ounce gloves for their upcoming fight in Las Vegas on Aug. 26.

Mayweather and McGregor are fighting at 154-pounds, which typically requires at least 10-ounce gloves based on the standard regulations for any bouts contested above 147-pounds in professional boxing.

Both Mayweather and McGregor have agreed to fight with eight-ounce gloves, but ultimately the commission will decide whether or not to allow them the concession but at least one notable group is opposed to the move already.

The Association of Ringside Physicians sent a letter to the Nevada Commission on Tuesday speaking out against Mayweather and McGregor being allowed to use smaller gloves because it could set a dangerous precedent for future fights as well.

The full text of the letter is below:

“The Association of Ringside Physicians understand that consideration is being given to amend current regulations and in so doing, permit the use of eight-ounce gloves in the forthcoming boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor. This is a bout that has already been set a specified weight class. Unless there is scientific evidence to support the view that such a change might improve safefy of this bout, we would strongly caution against allowing current regulations to be over ruled. To do so would also set a precedent for future bouts.”

The commission will hold a meeting on Wednesday to rule on the gloves as well as several other important details around the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight including the referee, who will oversee the contest, as well as the judges scoring ringside.

The final agenda item of the day will feature the commission debating whether or not to allow the change in glove size, but it’s clear the Association of Ringside Physicians would rather keep Mayweather vs. McGregor in 10-ounce gloves as per the current regulations.

