Aspen Ladd Finally Books Long Awaited UFC Debut Fight in Poland

September 26, 2017
Highly touted bantamweight prospect Aspen Ladd has finally booked her Octagon debut against Lina Lansberg at UFC Fight Night in Poland on Oct. 21.

UFC officials announced the new match-up on Tuesday.

Ladd (5-0) was originally expected to debut in the UFC back in July for a fight scheduled against Jessica Eye but she was forced off the card with just hours remaining until the event after suffering from an illness.

Aspen Ladd - Invicta FCNow Ladd is ready to resume her UFC career with a fight booked in October as she looks to build upon her undefeated record.

Lansberg (7-2) makes her second appearance as a bantamweight after debuting in the UFC at 140 pounds for a fight against current featherweight champion Cris “Cyborg” Justino.

Lansberg fell in that fight, but then returned with a unanimous decision victory against Lucie Pudilova in March.

Ladd vs. Lansberg is the latest addition to the upcoming card in Gdansk, Poland, which is headlined by a welterweight showdown between Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and Darren Till.

