HOT OFF THE WIRE
Conor McGregor - UFC 202

featuredConor McGregor Scores Drastically Reduced Punishment for Bottle Throwing Melee

featuredJon ‘War Machine’ Koppenhaver Convicted on 29 Counts, Could Face Life in Prison

featuredChael Sonnen vs. Wanderlei Silva Headlines Bellator Return to Pay-Per-View

Georges St-Pierre

featuredHow Many Fights Does Georges St-Pierre Have in Him?

Ashley Cummins Expecting ‘Tough Fight’ with Amber Brown at Invicta FC 22

March 22, 2017
1 Comment

After suffering through a streak that saw her lose four straight bouts including her lone match on The Ultimate Fighter 23, Ashley Cummins made the decision to drop down from 115-pounds and has since rebounded with a win at Bellator 157 last June.

While initially Cummins believes she could have made 105-pounds, the decision was made for her first bout out of 115-pounds to be a catchweight fight, and it definitely paid off, as she picked up a second round submission win over prospect Nicole Smith.

“After my last loss I said to myself that I’d never fight at 115-pounds ever again,” Cummins told MMAWeekly.com. “My Bellator fight was a catchweight of 110-pounds. I only cut three pounds to make 108-pounds, so I knew I could make 105-pounds.

“That (Smith) fight I felt a lot faster and stronger. It was nice for a change for the first time to fight someone my own size. I definitely felt the difference at the lower weight and I knew this is where I belong and the weight class I should have been at years ago.”

While Cummins initially had reservations about trying out for TUF 23, she managed to make onto a single episode of the show, which in turn has given her some boost in notoriety.

TRENDING > When Are Nick and Nate Diaz Going to Fight Again?

“I didn’t think I had a lot of chance of getting picked,” said Cummins. “My manager at the time thought I should do it, and then I talked to my coaches and my coaches were really excited for it and wanted me to try out.

“Unfortunately I didn’t get the win (against Lanchana Green), so I was only on one episode. Being on that one episode maybe got me a little bit of recognition. Obviously I don’t think the impact was that match since I was only on one episode.”

Cummins (4-3) will look to pick up her second win in a row when she takes on Amber Brown (6-3) in a main card 105-pound bout at Invicta FC 22 this Saturday in Kansas City, Missouri.

“I think Amber is one of the top atomweights for Invicta,” Cummins said. “I think she is very good. She’s very well-rounded and is good everywhere. I’m expecting a tough fight, but that’s what I’ve prepared for.

“I feel more than ready for this fight. I’m ready for a war. I think I have a good game plan going into this fight and am expecting my hand to get raised at the end of the night.”

In a new weight class where she feels she can make headway, Cummins is looking forward to big things with Invicta in 2017.

“Right now the goal is winning this fight and then climb the atomweight rankings and one day fight for the Invicta 105-pound belt,” said Cummins. “It doesn’t matter when it happens.

“I think at 105lbs, I’m one of the best in the world. I don’t think there’s a 105lber that can beat me. It doesn’t matter when it happens, but eventually I’m going to be fighting for that Invicta belt.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Klayton Mai: LFA 7 Opponent Roberto Sanchez a...

Mar 22, 20171 Comment46 Views

Friday night, Klayton Mai will make his second headlining appearance as he takes on Roberto Sanchez in the 125-pound main event of LFA 7.

Kelvin Gastelum - UFC 206

Kelvin Gastelum Surprised A...

Following his win over Vitor Belfort, Kelvin Gastelum called

Mar 22, 2017
Jimi Manuwa vs Corey Anderson UFC London weigh-in

UFC London Leaves Three Fig...

Three fighters could be sitting out for six months

Mar 22, 2017
Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor Fight Poster CM Mock

Would Nevada Approve Conor ...

A Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather boxing match continues

Mar 22, 2017
  • iris.rose

    I was without work for half a year when my early Fellow worker lastly suggested me to start off freelancing from home… That was actually after I gained $5000 in my first month when I seriously believed I am able to do this for a living! Nowadays I am delightful than ever… I work-from-home moreover I am my own boss now that I always wanted… I see a great number of unsatisfied people around me, working the same old boring job that’s sucking the everyday life from them day by day… Whenever I notice somebody similar to that I say START FREELANCING MAN! This is how I started out >>>> http://uanurl­.­com/fgsfgjsfg/

               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 106: Brazil
UFC Fight Night 107: London
UFC 210: Buffalo
UFC on FOX 24: Kansas City
UFC Fight Night 108: Nashville
UFC 211: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 109: Stockholm
UFC 212: Rio
UFC 214 in Anaheim (July 29)
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA