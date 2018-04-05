Artem Lobov Pulled from UFC 223 After Participating in Conor McGregor Melee

Conor McGregor and a group of associates numbering between 20 and 30 stormed the UFC 223 Media Day on Thursday at The Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York causing property damage and injuries.

Among the group of marauders was McGregor’s teammate Artem Lobov. Lobov was scheduled to face Alex Caceres on Saturday’s fight card but has been pulled from the event after Thursday’s incident.

“Artem was,” said UFC president Dana White when asked if Lobov was among the group that vandalized a van carrying fighters and injuring people. “He’s off the card. Artem’s not fighting.”

Earlier in the week, Lobov had an altercation with Khabib Nurmagomedov who fights in the main event. Both incidents were caught on film and warrants have been issued for arrests.

Lobov appeared on The Ultimate Fighter 22 and has six times under the UFC banner winning two of his six bouts. He was coming off back-to-back losses but now finds himself in potential legal trouble.