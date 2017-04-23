Artem Lobov Picks Up an Extra $50,000 in Showcase Fight (UFC Nashville Bonuses)

If you leave a UFC fight card with loss, things aren’t exactly going well for you as a fighter. But if you get an extra $50,000 for your trouble, the sting isn’t so bad, and that’s the case for Artem Lobov.

The main event between Lobov and Cub Swanson ended up being the Fight of the Night, while Brandon Moreno and Mike Perry each picked up the Performance of the Night bonuses at UFC Fight Night 108 on Saturday in Nashville, Tenn.

Swanson and Lobov traded blows for a full 25-minute fight in the main event. Lobov showed he can keep up with one of the top fighters in the division, but it was Swanson who came out on top with a decision win.

Perry showed his noted power, knocking out Jake Ellenberger in their main card fight. An elbow from the clinch landed flush on Ellenberger’s skull, and it was all over after that. Brandon Moreno also shined in his Performance of the Night effort, finishing Dustin Ortiz via rear-naked choke in their bout.

UFC Fight Night 108 took place in the city’s Bridgestone Arena.

