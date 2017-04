Artem Lobov: ‘Cub Swanson Can’t Hang with Me’

(Courtesy of UFC)

Artem Lobov thinks Cub Swanson is in for a huge surprise in Nashville, Tenn. Lobov and Swanson meet in the main event at UFC Fight Night Nashville on Saturday.

