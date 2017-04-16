Artem Lobov Bests Chris Avila (UFC Nashville Free Fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Watch Artem Lobov defeat Chris Avila when the two met at UFC 202 in 2016. Lobov takes on Cub Swanson in the main event of UFC Fight Night Nashville on April 22.

