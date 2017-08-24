Arrivals and Final Press Conference: Mayweather vs. McGregor Embedded

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 4 of Mayweather vs. McGregor Embedded, a serious Conor McGregor, UFC lightweight champion, chooses suits and situates his son in the Rolls ahead of a press conference. UFC President Dana White and twelve-time world boxing champion Floyd Mayweather arrive early at the MGM and do media. At the dais, both fighters vow that they will be victorious on Saturday night, with Mayweather citing boxing’s best and McGregor hailing Bruce Lee. Fans flock to Mayweather’s gym as he continues to train.

