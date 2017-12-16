Arnold Berdon Plans to Let His Fight Do the Talking in Victory FC 59 Main Event

This past May at Victory FC 57, bantamweight prospect Arnold Berdon was able to pick up his sixth win in seven fights, in what turned out to be only the second decision victory of his career.

Berdon admittedly was in some bad spots in the fight, but he’s happy that he was able to pull through and come out with the win.

“In that fight I learned a lot about myself,” Berdon told MMAWeekly.com. “I got put in some bad situations where any average man would have tapped on any given day. But something deep down inside told me not to give up. It wasn’t my best performance, but overall I’m happy I got the W.”

Unfortunately, Berdon has been unable to capitalize on the win as recent fights have fallen through. Still, he doesn’t get down about missed opportunities and stays focused on the next chance he has to fight.

“I tried to take two fights, but nothing ever followed through,” Berdon said. “It’s a part of the game. For me, knowing I was ready and I was capable of taking the fight, and knowing on their part that they didn’t want to take it, it helps with my confidence. I don’t get mad at all.”

Finally after seven months, Berdon (6-1) will get to return to action when he takes on Raufeon Stots (8-1) in a 135-pound championship main event at Victory FC 59 in Omaha, Nebraska, on Saturday.

“I’m excited for my first world title fight. It’s a stepping stone to where I want to be,” Berdon said. “I hope for a good fight overall. I’m not Conor McGregor, I’m not going to talk smack and this and that, but I’ll go out there and fight my best and hope for the best.

TRENDING > Dana White Sounds Doubtful that Georges St-Pierre Ever Fights Again

“My game plan is to keep it standing, but if he wants to go to the ground, I’ll definitely be ready for whatever he brings at me.”

Fighting for his first title, Berdon doesn’t feel any additional pressure on himself. All he is focused on is delivering the best performance he can in the bout.

“Before it maybe it was a little more pressure, but now the way I look at it, all that’s coming is truly a blessing,” said Berdon. “For me as a person, I have to do what I have to do on my part to make the best of it. I’m not nervous or anything like that. I’m more excited and I can’t wait to get in there.”

While defeating another highly touted prospect like Stots and claiming a belt could be a big step forward for Berdon, he doesn’t want to make any grand plans other than to remain busy in 2018.

“My plan is to just keep fighting and let my fights do the talking,” Berdon said. “I’m not going to call out Dana White and tell him to pick me up after this fight. I’ll do my fighting and if the UFC comes or if anything else comes with it, then it comes with it.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram