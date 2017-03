Arnold Allen: Learning from the Best (UFC London Video)

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

Arnold Allen looks to add to his four-fight win streak and represent Tristar gym as yet another young talent to emerge from the Canadian gym of superstars. Don’t miss Allen take on Makwan Amirkhani at UFC Fight Night London on Saturday.

