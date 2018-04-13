Arjan Bhullar Explains the Significance of Being Allowed to Wear His Turban at UFC on FOX 29

(Courtesy of MMAFightingonSBN)

When Arjan Bhullar faces Adam Wieczorek at UFC on FOX 29 on Saturday in Glendale, Az., he will be allowed to where his turban as he makes the walk to the Octagon.

That may not sound like a big deal, but to Bhullar, it is very important. A devout Sikh, Bhullar lobbied the UFC for the opportunity to wear his turban to the Octagon, not merely because he wanted to single himself out, but because he wanted to bring awareness to his religion and what it represents, trying to dispel misconceptions about the significance of the turban and the Sikhism.

Listen in as Bhullar talks about his efforts to be allowed to wear his turban, his thoughts on his religion, his UFC on FOX 29 bout with Wieczorek, and more.

