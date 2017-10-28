Antonio Carlos Junior Sinks the Sub (UFC Sao Paulo Fight Highlights)

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from Antonio Carlos Junior’s submission victory over Jack Marshman at UFC Fight Night 119 on Saturday at Ginásio do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The fight promotion next returns to Madison Square Garden for UFC 217 on Nov. 4, where former welterweight kingpin Georges St-Pierre makes his long-awaited return to challenge middleweight titleholder Michael Bisping. The stacked card also features bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt putting his belt on the line against TJ Dillashaw and Joanna Jedrzejczyk defending her strawweight title opposite Rose Namajunas.

