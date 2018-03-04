Anthony Romero Hoping to Move from KOTC to the UFC

After an impressive run in the amateur ranks, lightweight Anthony Romero has managed to have a solid start to his pro MMA career with two wins in his first two bouts.

Against Peter San Antonio in November of last year and versus Sean Felton on February 17, both for King of the Cage, Romero was able to control each fight, but not win how he would have liked.

“I had both my pro fights with KOTC and I feel really comfortable with them and everything,” Romero told MMAWeekly.com. “Plus it’s close to home, and we don’t get many fights in Ontario. I get all the support and it’s nice.

“I got the wins, but unfortunately they were both decisions. Every fighter wants to finish as fast as possible, but it’s been good so far. I’ve won 30-27 both fights, so I won all six rounds, and I’m happy with my performance.”

Prior to turning pro, Romero had over 10 fights in the amateur ranks, and feels the lessons he learned there were essential to making a successful transition.

“In my amateur career I lost once in my second fight against a wrestler from Ohio State (named TJ Rigel),” said Romero. “That really taught me a lesson that you can’t just be good in one aspect of martial arts.

“After that I really took the effort to improve. I started training with the Brock Wrestling Team in St. Catherine, and they’ve helped me a lot. Ever since then I’ve won 11 (combined) fights in a row.”

When it comes to the remainder of his 2018, Romero is looking to showcase more of his skills and consistently fight enough to move his career forward.

“I always say my striking is one of my strongest aspects, but in my fights I end up using my wrestling and Jiu-Jitsu,” Romero said. “Maybe if I show my striking in my fights and show I’m not just a grappler that would make me happy.

“I have a lot of promotions calling, so it’s just a matter of deciding what is right, the opponent, and making sure I’m healthy for another camp. If I fight as many times as possible, that’s fine, but if I get in two fights this year, I’m happy. I just want to make sure I reach my final goal and get to the UFC and become champion.”