Anthony Pettis vs. Dustin Poirier Headlines UFC Fight Night 120

September 14, 2017
NoNo Comments

Former lightweight champion Anthony “Showtime” Pettis faces No. 8 ranked Dustin Poirier in the UFC Fight Night 120 main event on November 11. UFC officials announced the headlining bout for the Norfolk, Virginia event on Wednesday.

Pettis (20-6) lost the 155-pound belt in his second title defense against Rafael dos Anjos in March 2105. He was defeated in his next two outings before dropping down to the featherweight division. Two fights later he returned to the lightweight division and picked up a decision win over veteran Jim Miller in July. He hopes to continue his climb back into lightweight contender status when he faces Poirier at the Ted Constant Convocation Center.

Poirier (21-5, 1 NC) has won five of his last six fights. He faced former champion Eddie Alvarez in his last outing and the fight was ruled a no contest after Alvarez delivered illegal knees to the downed Poirier late in the second round. “The Diamond” will be looking to inch closer to the top of the division with a win over the former champion.

The event will mark the first time that that the fight promotion will host an event in the Hampton Roads area of Virginia.

