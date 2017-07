Anthony Pettis Thinks He Broke His Hand at UFC 213

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Anthony Pettis talks about his win against Jim Miller at UFC 213 press conference. In addressing his move back to lightweight and discussing the victory, Pettis revealed that he thinks he broke his hand in the fight.

TRENDING > Anthony Pettis Impressive in Lightweight Return with Win Over Jim Miller

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram