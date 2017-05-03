Anthony Pettis Returns to Lightweight, Takes on Jim Miller at UFC 213

HOT OFF THE WIRE
May 3, 2017
After a short stint in the featherweight division, former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis will return to the 155-pound weight division to take on veteran Jim Miller at UFC 213 in July. UFC officials announced the matchup on Wednesday.

Pettis (19-6) made his featherweight debut in August 2016 after losing three consecutive fights in the lightweight division. He lost to Max Holloway at UFC 206 in a fight that was scheduled to be for the interim 145-pound title, but Pettis failed to make weight. He’ll return to the weight class that made him famous on July 8 in Las Vegas.

TRENDING > Nate Diaz Says He Won’t Return to UFC in 2017

Miller (28-9, 1 NC) is coming off a loss in his last outing to Dustin Poirier. Prior to the loss, Miller had put together a three-fight winning streak. He’ll look to get back in the win column by taking out the former champion at the T-Mobile Arena.

UFC 213 takes place during the fight promotion’s annual International Fight Week. The fight card features four former UFC champions, including the bantamweight title fight between champion Cody Garbrandt and former titleholder TJ Dillashaw.

